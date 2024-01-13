Waycross Investment Management Co Sells 7,748 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Waycross Investment Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,310 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. 1,078,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,778. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.