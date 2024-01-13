Waycross Investment Management Co Sells 7,748 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Waycross Investment Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,310 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth about $7,523,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.7% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,614 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,400 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of LEVI stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.90. 1,078,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,778. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

