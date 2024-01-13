Waycross Investment Management Co Sells 8,028 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Waycross Investment Management Co lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.5% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waycross Investment Management Co owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,334,000 after buying an additional 10,874,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,553 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,966 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 844,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,134. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0667 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

