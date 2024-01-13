Waycross Investment Management Co Sells 825 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Waycross Investment Management Co cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,480 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,009,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after buying an additional 1,531,642 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,031,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 994.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 884,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after buying an additional 803,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,964,000 after buying an additional 563,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. 1,471,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,463. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0632 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.