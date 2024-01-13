Waycross Investment Management Co Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Waycross Investment Management Co decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,017 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 17.7% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $92,753,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after purchasing an additional 548,774 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 531,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 516,423 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,987,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 656,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 448,462 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN remained flat at $21.19 during trading on Friday. 161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,239. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

