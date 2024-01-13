Waycross Investment Management Co Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Waycross Investment Management Co decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCNFree Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,017 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 17.7% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $92,753,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after purchasing an additional 548,774 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 531,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 516,423 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,987,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 656,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 448,462 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN remained flat at $21.19 during trading on Friday. 161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,239. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

