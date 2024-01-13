Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $55.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of W opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 3.31.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,367. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,281,000 after acquiring an additional 386,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 644,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,045,000 after acquiring an additional 260,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

