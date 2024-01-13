Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.40. 30,454,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,972,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57. The company has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

