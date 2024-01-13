Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Shares Up 3%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20,388% from the average session volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $69.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

