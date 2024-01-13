Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 421,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 167,133 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $10.06.

A number of research firms have commented on WEST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, November 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $883.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.37.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 94.58%. The business had revenue of $219.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 17,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $128,387.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,296.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 17,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $128,387.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,961.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 57,005 shares of company stock valued at $498,688. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Westrock Coffee by 24.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

