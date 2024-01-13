White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Up 49.8% in December

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the December 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
White Gold Stock Performance
Shares of White Gold stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. White Gold has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.35.
White Gold Company Profile
