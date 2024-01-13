White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Up 49.8% in December

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the December 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of White Gold stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. White Gold has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.35.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

