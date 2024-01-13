William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Unity Software (NYSE:U)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

U has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unity Software from an underperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.88.

Get Unity Software alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,073,855.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 403,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,373,053.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 706,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,202,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,073,855.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 403,586 shares in the company, valued at $11,373,053.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,033,254 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,404. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.