William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL) Stock Price Down 2.2%

William H. Sadlier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SADL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

William H. Sadlier Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56.

William H. Sadlier Company Profile

William H. Sadlier, Inc publishes print, digital, and online educational materials for public and nonpublic schools. It also publishes catechetical materials for catholic schools, parishes, and families. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in New York, New York.

