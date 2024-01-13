Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.09 and a 200-day moving average of $157.88. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $209.27.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,510,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at $84,510,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,319 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,492. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

