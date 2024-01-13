Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 1,620 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,620 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $77,533.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,433 shares in the company, valued at $44,195,503.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.05. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 12.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLFC

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.