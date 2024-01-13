WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 457,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 293,419 shares.The stock last traded at $27.80 and had previously closed at $27.88.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 118,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 41,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 83,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 219,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 28,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.