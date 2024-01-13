WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the December 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGZD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,400,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $853,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 58.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period.
NASDAQ AGZD opened at $21.88 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14.
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
