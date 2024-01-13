Wolfe Research Lowers Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BG. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Shares of BG opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average of $106.13. Bunge Global has a one year low of $87.86 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,071,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,893,737,000 after buying an additional 76,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,376,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,285,000 after buying an additional 60,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,231,000 after purchasing an additional 98,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,543,000 after purchasing an additional 104,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,509,000 after purchasing an additional 659,471 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

