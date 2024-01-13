World Acceptance (WRLD) to Release Earnings on Friday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 19th. Analysts expect World Acceptance to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.00 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, analysts expect World Acceptance to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

World Acceptance Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $127.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $792.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.43. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $74.36 and a 12 month high of $160.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.97.

Insider Activity at World Acceptance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

In related news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $738,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,637.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,564,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,834,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1,359.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 73,996 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRLD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on World Acceptance from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on World Acceptance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Stories

