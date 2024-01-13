Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CEO Craig Scott Billings Sells 1,336 Shares of Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $125,450.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,804,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Craig Scott Billings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

On Tuesday, January 9th, Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average is $94.83. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,176.52 and a beta of 1.97.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,104,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $734,913,000 after buying an additional 224,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $412,938,000 after purchasing an additional 180,839 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $400,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,337 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $246,906,000 after purchasing an additional 65,207 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WYNN

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.