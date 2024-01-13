Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) EVP Ellen F. Whittemore Sells 654 Shares of Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %

WYNN opened at $94.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,176.52 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.83. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,250.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $734,913,000 after purchasing an additional 224,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $412,938,000 after purchasing an additional 180,839 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $400,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $246,906,000 after purchasing an additional 65,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

