Y.D. More Investments Ltd Decreases Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 27,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $46.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.35.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

