Y.D. More Investments Ltd Takes $45,000 Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,438 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesarstone by 35.5% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 73,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,158 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 90.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 42,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 217.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 60,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 36.5% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 407,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 109,100 shares in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesarstone Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $4.13 on Friday. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $142.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

Further Reading

