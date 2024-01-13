Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.24. 2,557,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,858. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.89. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

