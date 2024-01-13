Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 138,684 Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 138,684 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,000. Perion Network comprises about 1.2% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned 0.30% of Perion Network as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

PERI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.65. 240,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,774. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $42.75.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.48 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

