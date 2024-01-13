Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 18,850 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.07. 2,306,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,175. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

