Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 280,346 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 280,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,000. Perrigo comprises about 2.6% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Perrigo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,968,000 after acquiring an additional 215,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,921,000 after acquiring an additional 109,441 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,367,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,890. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,929.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Up 0.2 %

PRGO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. 900,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.13 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,180.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perrigo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

