Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.4% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.56. 39,594,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,150,860. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $273.89 and a 1-year high of $412.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.14 and a 200-day moving average of $377.27.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

