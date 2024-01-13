Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Nova as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nova by 34.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Nova by 38.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Nova in the second quarter worth $8,211,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Nova in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nova by 50.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,024,000 after buying an additional 77,561 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nova stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $133.80. 34,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,461. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $86.82 and a twelve month high of $138.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $128.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. Nova had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 25.11%. Research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Nova from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

View Our Latest Report on NVMI

About Nova

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.