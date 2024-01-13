Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 20,113 AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of AudioCodes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 669.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of AudioCodes stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,513. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $369.82 million, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AUDC

AudioCodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.