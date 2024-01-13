Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 221,041 Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 221,041 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,000. Silicom comprises 1.7% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned 3.27% of Silicom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 591,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 492.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 52,752 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 58,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SILC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Silicom from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Silicom stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. 26,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,251. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $125.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.06. Silicom Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.41%.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

