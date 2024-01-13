Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Invests $1.09 Million in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 169,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Gilat Satellite Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 15,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 21.9% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILT. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of GILT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,390. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $329.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.93 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

