Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Invests $1.71 Million in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned 0.86% of Ellomay Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ellomay Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

Ellomay Capital Trading Up 2.9 %

ELLO stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.29. Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $18.76.

About Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns seven photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.