Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Invests $1.89 Million in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global-e Online by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,871,000 after purchasing an additional 280,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

Global-e Online Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GLBE stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $39.49. 585,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,738. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.