Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Invests $11.18 Million in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,286,669 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,181,000. RADCOM makes up about 3.2% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned 8.73% of RADCOM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RADCOM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in RADCOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RADCOM by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in RADCOM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. 9,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,546. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $114.82 million, a PE ratio of 111.29 and a beta of 0.74. RADCOM Ltd. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.50.

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. On average, analysts expect that RADCOM Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RADCOM in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About RADCOM



RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

