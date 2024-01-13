Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Invests $2.42 Million in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,128 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,568,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,526. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $40.34.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

