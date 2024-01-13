Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Invests $2.71 Million in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 633,433 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned about 1.84% of Caesarstone at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 35.5% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 73,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 19,158 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 90.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 42,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 217.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 60,894 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CSTE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,495. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $142.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $142.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.16 million. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Caesarstone from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

View Our Latest Report on Caesarstone

Caesarstone Profile

(Free Report)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.