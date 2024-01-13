Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Invests $2.77 Million in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.24. 2,557,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.89.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

