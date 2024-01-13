Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Invests $2.81 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. The company had a trading volume of 27,587,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,657,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

