Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Invests $2.87 Million in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,020 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Ormat Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

ORA stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.95. 360,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,084. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $94.49.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $208.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

