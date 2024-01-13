Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Invests $2.87 Million in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,020 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Ormat Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.95. The stock had a trading volume of 360,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $94.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.02.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

