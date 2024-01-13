Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Invests $3.14 Million in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,567 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $3,511,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.73. The stock had a trading volume of 972,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.32. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $160.21.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

