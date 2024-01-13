Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Invests $4.12 Million in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,256 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,000. NICE comprises about 1.2% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in NICE by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NICE by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in NICE by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NICE by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in NICE by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 48,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.04. The stock had a trading volume of 221,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.01. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $231.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NICE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NICE

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.