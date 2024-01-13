Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Invests $5.22 Million in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,000. Seagen accounts for approximately 1.5% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1,484.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN remained flat at $228.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.63. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $123.77 and a one year high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Seagen’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Seagen

Insider Activity at Seagen

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.