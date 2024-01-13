Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Invests $5.51 Million in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 540,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,000. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises about 1.6% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 182,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,409,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,049,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.