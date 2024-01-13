Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Invests $5.61 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Financial Partners raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,147,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,317,404. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $182.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

