Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Invests $7.54 Million in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 247,374 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,535,000. InMode accounts for about 2.2% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned 0.30% of InMode as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $203,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in InMode by 199.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after buying an additional 1,156,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in InMode by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after buying an additional 840,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InMode by 607.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,587 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after buying an additional 740,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,012,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INMD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,381. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. Research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

INMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

