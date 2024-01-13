Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $143,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 678,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,979. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $29.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Stories

