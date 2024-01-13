Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 114,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. 678,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,979. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.08. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNDX. Mizuho began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

