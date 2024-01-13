Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Makes New $11.18 Million Investment in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,286,669 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,181,000. RADCOM makes up about 3.2% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned about 8.73% of RADCOM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RADCOM by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in RADCOM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RADCOM in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

RADCOM Stock Up 1.0 %

RDCM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. 9,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,546. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. RADCOM Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $114.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.29 and a beta of 0.74.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

RADCOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.