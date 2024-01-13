Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Makes New $5.22 Million Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,000. Seagen comprises approximately 1.5% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Seagen by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock remained flat at $228.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.77 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.22 and a 200-day moving average of $209.63.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

